Biden expresses ‘support’ for cease-fire in Netanyahu call

Biden expresses ‘support’ for cease-fire in Netanyahu callNew
The White House says President Joe Biden expressed “support” for a cease-fire in a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday, the eighth day of Israeli-Palestinian fighting.
Biden’s move signals U.S. concern for an end to Israel’s part of hostilities with Hamas, although it falls short of joining growing Democratic demands for an immediate cease-fire. The U.S. says it is engaging in “quiet diplomacy” in an effort to end the fighting.