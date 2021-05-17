Children’s Museum of La Crosse reopening June 3

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Children's Museum of La Crosse announces they're reopening to visitors in early June.

Plans call for people to pre-schedule their visit. No walk-up admissions are allowed. The museum set up an online registration website for visitors to schedule a time to visit.

The museum's new hours are Thursdays through Sundays from 9 a.m to noon, and 1 p.m to 5 p.m. starting on June 3. Between noon and 1 p.m., the museum is closed for cleaning.

They've also added hand sanitizing stations, new HVAC filters, and recirculating outside air on an enhanced schedule according to a release from the museum. They're also adding a water bottle filling station to replace drinking fountains that were removed.

The release also said, "Per recommendations of medical experts and for the safety of our guests and staff, everyone age 3 and up will be required to wear a face mask (fully covering mouth and nose) in the Museum regardless of vaccination status. We understand that this may be seen as an inconvenience to our vaccinated adult patrons, but it is the best way to ensure the safety of the children in our community and keep the Museum open. Visitors will also be asked to maintain distance from others not in their group."

Executive Director Anne Snow said, "We are thrilled to be welcoming children and families back to play and learn at the Children's Museum."

The museum closed last March as the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world.