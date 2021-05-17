Drive-through COVID testing site set for Tuesday in Viroqua

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Health Department said they've scheduled a COVID testing site Tuesday in Viroqua.

The drive-through testing site is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old County Highway Shop at 602 North Main St. in Viroqua.

The health department said the testing site is open to all Vernon County residents or anyone in the region who may be experiencing symptoms or has had a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case.

Testing at the site is free.

The health department said that waiting lines may be long so asked anyone coming to the testing site to prepare to wait.