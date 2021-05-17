Fair Maps bill proposes nonpartisan bureau, advisory commission to draw redistricting lines

Madison (WQOW) - Each year after the U.S. Census, states redraw their political boundaries.

The process is designed to make sure districts match their population. Redistricting usually carries political implications and sometimes even lawsuits and, for Wisconsin, this year is no different.

Monday, Sen. Jeff Smith (D-Eau Claire) and co-author Rep. Deb Andraca (D-Whitefish Bay) introduced the Fair Maps bill.

The bill is aimed to direct the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau to draw redistricting lines.

The proposal is designed to establish a citizen-led redistricting advisory commission to create an impartial role in the development of new maps.

Andraca said she introduced the legislation to bring competition to Wisconsin's political sphere.

"Just like games at recess, if you always know who's going to win, why even bother to play? Why would a good candidate run in a district where they know they're going to lose? Why would incumbents hold a town hall when they already know how they're going to vote? Why would you bother to vote if you feel like your vote doesn't count?" questioned Andraca.

Smith and Andraca cite the success of Iowa's redistricting model where nonpartisan legislative staff draw the lines. On the negative side of Iowa's plan, it is statutory and is always subject to repeal.

The last time the state of Wisconsin drew district lines was in 2011. The deadline for co-sponsorship is May 24.