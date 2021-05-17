High court won’t make unanimous jury requirement retroactive

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says that prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the high court barred the practice a year ago don’t need to be retried. The justices ruled 6-3 Monday along conservative-liberal lines that prisoners whose cases had concluded before the justices’ 2020 ruling shouldn’t benefit from it. The decision affects prisoners who were convicted in Louisiana and Oregon as well as the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, the few places that had allowed criminal convictions based on divided jury votes.