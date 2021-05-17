Kosovo, Serbia clash over Balkan border issues at summit

BRDO, Slovenia (AP) — Serbia and Kosovo have clashed at a summit of Western Balkan nations over border changes in the region, which is still recuperating from bloody civil wars in the 1990s. The largely ceremonial annual gathering in Slovenia of the presidents of two EU-member states, Slovenia and Croatia, with leaders of six Balkan nations that formally seek membership in the bloc was to adopt a resolution that calls for unchangeability of the existing borders in the region. However, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has rejected such a wording in the resolution because it would indirectly mean that Serbia recognizes borders of its former breakaway province of Kosovo which unilaterally declared independence in 2008.