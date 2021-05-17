La Crosse School District Supervisor honored for support of National Guard

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse School District's Human Resources Director receives the Patriot Award for his support for a district teacher who serves in the Army National Guard.

Mark White got the award from the Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), an Department of Defense office.

The award came about for his efforts to help Sgt. James Skaleski when he was called to active duty. “He and the district have been very supportive and flexible when I was placed on COVID-19 active duty response orders. That flexibility allowed me to teach virtually when I was able, while also

providing a substitute on days I was unavailable due to being on mission. They were willing to work it out so I could stay engaged with my students when I was able, and I am very grateful for that opportunity,” said Skaleski in a statement.

“The district values our military personnel and the needs of the country and this was just one way for us to do that,” said district human resources director Mark White. “Supporting Jim and what he needs to do to serve the Army National Guard is important. We appreciate the recognition but this is what we gladly do every day to best support our staff.”

Scott Legwold, the Wisconsin ESGR state chair said it is the support of White and other supervisors that "are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation's Guard and reserve units."