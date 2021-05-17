Minnesota legislative leaders say they have a budget deal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- The two top leaders of the Minnesota Legislature said they reached agreement with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz early Monday on broad targets for the state's next two-year budget.

But lawmakers will have to reconvene for a special session in mid-June to finish the work.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman told Minnesota Public Radio they expect to nail down final details and announce them later Monday.

They also said they expect police accountability measures will be part of the final package, but didn't give details.

Gov. Walz's office issued a statement after the announcement. “This bipartisan budget confronts the challenges we face today while investing in the future to help Minnesotans emerge from this crisis stronger than before. Not every Minnesotan was hit by COVID-19 equally – many families and small businesses have struggled tremendously over the past year. That is why it’s so important that we make it easier for families to get by, ensure our students catch up on learning loss, and provide support to our small businesses.”

“I’m proud that the agreement we reached makes historic investments in education while providing tax cuts for Minnesotans across the state. This demonstrates that, despite a divided legislature, Minnesotans are united by our shared values: We look out for our neighbors, we want everyone to have an opportunity to succeed, and we all do better when we all do better.”