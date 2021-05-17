Minnesota Update: 42 percent complete COVID vaccinations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Data released on Monday from the Minnesota Department of Health show 2.34 million residents are now done with the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Overall, the figures show 2,340,582 people or 42.1 percent have completed the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,732,414 819 persons, or 49.1 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

MDH figures as of Thursday, the data most recently available, show that 52.1 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 48.2 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 95.8 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 46.9 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 43.2 percent have completed the vaccine series. 88.1 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

There were no deaths on Monday from COVID-19 in the past day according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

To date, a total of 7,296 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,390 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in its update there were 589 more people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County had one new case. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 595,016 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 42,249 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 42,189 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 579,606 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported that the total number of tests completed in the state is 9,695,477. The Department reported that about 4,182,986 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 31,398 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,393 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.