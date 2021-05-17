Musicians sought for Make Music La Crosse Day June 21

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse is taking part in an international celebration of music next month.

Make Music La Crosse debuts on Monday, June 21.

It is part of Make Music performances across the country as part of the world's largest musical event.

Make Music Day began in France in 1982 and has expanded to more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries.

Organizers said that rather than a music festival, Make Music performances are done by anyone who wants to take part in locations ranging from streets, sidewalks, gardens, or public places for everyone to enjoy.

Any musician of any age can sign up to take part at www.makemusicday.org/lacrosse/. The signup deadline is June 16. Businesses, schools, churches, or other organizations can also list their outdoor space as potential concert locations.

The website features a list of events starting on June 18.