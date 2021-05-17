New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks or social distance in New York starting Wednesday. The governor said the state is adopting the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last week. Cuomo urged people who are unvaccinated and immunocompromised to continue to wear a mask and social distance. Meanwhile, overnight service on New York City’s subways has returned for the first time in more than a year as the city continues its emergence from the coronavirus pandemic. The system was shut down between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. starting April 30, 2020, so trains and stations could be disinfected. The overnight closure was scaled back to 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in February.