Open house on May 27 looks for input on improving public transit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you have ideas on ways to improve public transit in the area, you can share them later this month.

The La Crosse Area Planning Commission plans a virtual open house on Thursday, May 27 at 5 p.m.

The goal is to get public input on a new regional transit plan.

In a release about the open house, the LAPC said that the Regional Transit Development Plan "will create a vision for public transit in the greater La Crosse area for the next 10 years, with an emphasis on future needs and sustainable growth."

Part of the plan involves better coordination between the La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility, Onalaska Shared Ride, and Scenic Mississippi River Transit.

For details on how to register to attend the open house, go to the Public Meetings and Materials page under the Regional Transit Development Plan drop-down at lacrossecounty.org/mpo. If you need assistance, please call the MPO office at 608-785-6141.

The planning commission members include representatives from cities, villages, and municipalities in La Crosse County as well as representatives from La Crescent.