Police: Man dead following skydiving accident

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead after an apparent skydiving accident at a Florida airport. Police say officers were called Sunday to the DeLand Municipal Airport, where a man landed hard in a parking lot and was found unresponsive. Witnesses told officers that two skydivers collided in the air with their parachutes open and got tangled. Officials say one person was able to regain control, but the other was not able to get his parachute to reopen. Bystanders attempted to render first aid to the skydiver but were unsuccessful.