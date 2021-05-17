Pro-secession parties in Catalonia agree on new coalition

MADRID (AP) — Two Catalan separatist parties say they have reached an agreement to form a regional coalition government in northeastern Spain. The news ends a three-month stalemate since elections were held. The left-wing ERC party and the center-right Together for Catalonia party are rivals for power in Catalonia but both favor creating an independent republic from Spain for the region’s 7.5 million people. Their agreement will likely make Pere Aragonès the next regional chief. Roughly 50% of Catalans want to carve out an independent state while the other half want to remain a part of Spain.