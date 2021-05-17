Ransomware attack hits 4 Asian countries of AXA subsidiary

PARIS (AP) — A targeted ransomware attack hit four countries among the Asian operations of Axa Partners, the international subsidiary of Axa insurance group, with some data in Thailand accessed, Axa Partners says. The attack and its full impact were being investigated. If the investigation “confirms that sensitive data of any individuals have been affected, the necessary steps will be taken to notify and support all corporate clients and individuals impacted,” said a brief statement Sunday. It didn’t say when the attack occurred, but said it impacted information technology operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and the Philippines, with “certain data” processed by Inter Partners Asia in Thailand accessed.”