Saukville PD searching for missing girl and boyfriend

MENOMONIE (WKOW) -- The Saukville Police Department issued a missing person report for Samantha Stephenson, 13, Monday morning after she went missing with whom is believed to be her boyfriend.

According to a report from the department, Stephenson was last seen early Sunday in Menomonie with a Brandon Morgan, 19. Authorities said Stephenson and Morgan are allegedly in a relationship.

The police do not know what Morgan's intentions are and said he may be in a "manic" state. Both have turned off their phones and said previously they intend on going "underground."

He also made mention of possibly heading to Minnesota.

Stephenson was last seen in a Rick and Morty hoodie, black sweatpants and glasses. She was not wearing shoes.

Anyone with information on Stephenson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Saukville PD at (262) 284-0444.