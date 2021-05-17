School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright. District Superintendent Justin Gross said the 10 students on board the bus were taken to Madison County Hospital as a precaution. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how the crash happened.