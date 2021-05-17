South Africa starts vaccination drive for those 60 and older

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has started its mass vaccination drive with the goal of inoculating nearly 5 million citizens aged 60 and above by the end of June. Shots of the Pfizer vaccine were given to South Africans aged 60 and above to start the campaign. So far the country has inoculated just over 478,000 of its health care workers with Johnson & Johnson vaccines and it plans to give the shots to the remainder of its 1.2 million health workers by the end of this week. According to the latest online registrations, more than 1.2 million older citizens and 945,000 health workers have completed online registrations to get vaccinated.