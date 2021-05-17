Southside apartments ready for rent now, move-in set for June 1

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The new Farnam Flats apartments are available to lease now with a move-in date set for June 1.

The building property is managed by Premier Hotel Properties and the vice president of operations Shawn McAlister said half of the 46 apartments are already signed for.

McAlister said the short distance to Gundersen, Mayo Clinic and Downtown La Crosse is what draws new tenants.

"You have a housing mix that's really turning around and trending in a great direction," he said. "That's this neighborhood. People that live here are proud to live here. They're proud to call this home and we're proud to be a part of it as well."

Julie Ott lives across the street from the new apartment complex.

"They did a good job," Ott said. "It's a nice looking building I think. I don't think anybody is really too upset over it that I know of. It'd be different if it was a rock and roll place."

She said revitalization in the neighborhood is needed.

"Oh yeah it's improved," Ott said. "This has been known as not one of the nicest neighborhoods sometimes but any neighborhood can become that after awhile."

McAlister said he has been working with the Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhood Association since day one.

It costs between $999 and $1,700 to rent an apartment depending on the square-footage size.

Construction on signed apartments is set to finish by June 1 and McAlister said the other projects should be done by September.