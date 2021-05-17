Target no longer requiring face masks for fully vaccinated guests, employees

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) -- Target has announced changes to its face mask policy following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to a news release from the Minneapolis-based retailer, Target is no longer requiring fully vaccinated guests and employees to wear face masks in the store, unless they're required by local ordinances.

"Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores," Target said.

The retailer is also offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments at most CVS Target locations.