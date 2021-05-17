Temporary street closure along 7th St. in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Part of 7th Street in La Crosse is closed for much of the week for repair work.

The city's Water Utility said the northbound lane of 7th Street between Mississippi St. to Jackson St. is blocked off until Friday.

Crews are repairing a water valve along that portion of the street.

The southbound lane remains open to traffic.

Signs direct drivers to an alternative route while the work is underway.

The city said that drivers should expect some delays during the work and use caution when moving through the work zone.