Eagles ready to take flight in WIAC Tournament

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The fun is just starting for the UW-La Crosse baseball team, who's playing about as well as any team in the conference right now.

They'll host Platteville in a first-round WIAC Tournament game on Wednesday.

The Eagles are the third seed and they're bringing some serious momentum into the playoffs.

They've won 13 of their last 14, that includes a doubleheader sweep over Oshkosh on Saturday.

There have been many reasons for their recent success.

"Really excited to get these guys on the field for playoff baseball. We have a really young group. We have a lot of first and second year freshman that are really learning as we go and led by some of these seniors who have come back for their COVID year, Brennan Schmitt, Zach Pronschinske, Parker Plume and Shane Coker. So those guys are really leading the way for these young guys," said head coach Chris Schwarz.

"I really don't think it's anyone person that has to overperform. It's the whole group, the whole team executing and competing at our highest level. It's the playoffs. We're going to get everyone's best shot. Everyone wants to win," said senior infielder Brennan Schmitt.

The Eagles will play Platteville Wednesday at 1 PM at Copeland Park.