Vegas hosts Minnesota after Sikura’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (35-16-5, third in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (40-14-2, second in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -155, Wild +131; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts the Minnesota Wild after Dylan Sikura scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 6-0 victory against the Sharks.

The Golden Knights are 40-14-2 against division opponents. Vegas has scored 190 goals and is third in the NHL averaging 3.4 per game. Max Pacioretty leads the team with 24.

The Wild are 35-16-5 against opponents in the West Division. Minnesota has scored 180 goals and is eighth in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game. Kirill Kaprizov leads the team with 27.

In their last meeting on May 5, Vegas won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 40 assists and has 61 points this season. Reilly Smith has 9 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Kaprizov has 51 total points while scoring 27 goals and totaling 24 assists for the Wild. Kevin Fiala has 10 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .858 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Peyton Krebs: out (upper body), Alec Martinez: day to day (foot), Tomas Nosek: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: day to day (undisclosed).

Wild: Kevin Fiala: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.