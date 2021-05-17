Viterbo holds spring commencement at Copeland Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After canceling their spring commencement ceremony last year due to the pandemic, Viterbo University celebrated graduation day at Loggers Stadium at Copeland Park on Sunday.

The commencement was divided into two separate outdoor ceremonies and a limited number of guests were allowed to attend.

The morning session featured graduates from the College of Business, Performing Arts, and Leadership; College of Engineering, Letters, and Sciences; College of Nursing and Health-Nutrition and Dietetics Department and the School of Education.

The afternoon session featured the College of Nursing and Health, School of Nursing.

In all, more than 400 students graduated in the two ceremonies.

Viterbo graduates that missed an in-person ceremony in 2020 were also invited to attend.