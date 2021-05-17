Warmer, wetter week ahead

Clouds increasing…

More summer-like readings have developed for the area. Today’s highs reached into the 70s and even a few lower 80s. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and a southeast wind rounded out the weather picture.

Active weather pattern…

More clouds and chances for showers and thunderstorms will be moving in this week. We are in a moderate drought, so this will be welcome news. Whether we make a big dent in the rainfall deficit is still a question. The clouds will bring about some cooling for a few days.

Pollen Forecast…

Tree pollen season continues for the middle of May. Oak and total tree counts will remain high and a problem for allergy sufferers. There is good news though as birch tree pollen counts will be much lower.

Warmer weather likely this week…

Though it will be cooler for Tuesday, warmer and more humid weather will return. Look for 70s to lower 80s through the next 7 days. There will be slight to moderate risks of rainfall through the period, and we will be tracking each weather system that comes through.

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden