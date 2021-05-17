We’re turning on summer with heat, humidity and rain chances

Clear and calm this morning as fog develops, especially in our valley spots. Temperatures are in the 50s which is making for an above-average start. As the sunshine shows off today temperatures will climb to near the 80s. Get outdoors and enjoy it as rain chances will take over the rest of the week.

There will be dry times over the next few days but you will want to make sure to have the rain gear handy. Tuesday will start off drier with some sunshine. Then light rainfall will become a possibility into the afternoon.

All the way through the weekend, on and off rain chances will be possible. In general, severe weather risk is low but rumbles of thunder are possible. Rainfall accumulations will also add to the dry soils but will not fill the deficit.

Paired with the wet weather are warm, windy, and muggy conditions. Temperatures will range from the 70s to the 80s for the rest of the week. Dew points could climb into the 60s by the end of the week to make for sticky air conditions. Winds will have the potential to gust up to 30 mph each day with the active systems sliding through the region.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett