2 men charged in separate assaults on Minneapolis police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two men have been charged in separate assaults on police who had responded to fights in downtown Minneapolis over the weekend. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Robert Ford hit an officer with a stick and 39-year-old Christopher Smith assaulted several officers with chemical spray. Authorities say an officer attempted to move Ford away from an ambulance that was transporting an injured person from the scene when Ford hit the officer over the head with a stick. Smith allegedly sprayed Mace into the faces of four officers who were trying to take someone into custody,