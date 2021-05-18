AP Interview: Iran presidential candidates await vetting

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian official says that approving a variety of candidates for Iran’s presidential election could help boost turnout for a vote that authorities already worry may see little enthusiasm. Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei’s comments Tuesday come after more than 590 people registered to run for the position during a five-day span last week — far less than the 1,630 people who registered in 2017. Kadkhodaei of the Guardian Council spoke to The Associated Press as the state-owned polling center ISPA has warned of the possibility of a turnout as low as 39% — the lowest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.