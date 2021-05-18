Biden moving to improve legal services for poor, minorities

DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to take executive action to ensure minorities, low-income Americans and others have better access to quality legal representation after services dwindled during the Trump administration. Biden on Tuesday is to sign a memo directing the Department of Justice to expand access to justice and reestablish a White House roundtable on improving legal aid. The plans are laid out in a presidential memo first shared with The Associated Press. Biden’s memo says the coronavirus pandemic “exacerbated inequities” in legal services and those problems have especially affected low-income people and people of color.