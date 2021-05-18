Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo to miss at least 2 weeks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks reserve forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will miss the start of the playoffs after fracturing his right patella tendon in his team’s regular-season finale. Bucks officials say the 28-year-old will be out for at least two weeks. Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI after a leg injury had knocked him out of a 118-112 loss at Chicago a night earlier. The Bucks are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and open a first-round series with the Miami Heat on Saturday. Antetokounmpo is the older brother of Milwaukee Bucks forward and two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.