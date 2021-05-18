Charles Barkley gives money to employees at his high school

LEEDS, Ala. (AP) — Charles Barkley has given $1,000 apiece to the more than 200 employees of a city school system in his native Alabama. The former Auburn and NBA basketball star graduated from Leeds High School in 1981. Now, AL.com reports he is giving money to each Leeds City School system worker. The announcement was made Tuesday on Facebook. The Leeds City Schools page says it’s the latest show of support from Barkley. According to the post, Barkley has provided more than $3 million in scholarships to Leeds graduates over the past 30 years.