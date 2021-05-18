Grab the umbrella – Wet weather is moving in

Early this morning, skies are clear and temperatures are mild in the 50s. Conditions will quickly change as we head into the afternoon.

Cloud cover will increase during heating today. This will limit high temperatures to the 70s. Then showers will become possible into the afternoon. Rainfall will stay light keeping accumulations under a quarter of an inch.

Wednesday will also bring in the humidity. Dew points climb to the 60s as high temperatures near the 80s. The summer stickiness will settle in for the rest of the week. So it might be time to turn on the air conditioning.

Then showers chances will become broken over the next few days. Wednesday will bring isolated showers with a few thunderstorms in the afternoon.

A stationary front will set up across the Upper Midwest by Thursday. This will keep the region under the rainy influence throughout the entire weekend. There could be a few chances for stronger storms but that confidence is low as of now.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s throughout the weekend. Areas of sunshine can't be ruled out between rain chances. But make sure if you head outdoors that if you hear thunder, head indoors.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett