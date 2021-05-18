Health expert provides COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated parents

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease, many vaccinated parents are confused about what guidelines they should follow to help keep their families safe.

Although children between the ages of 12 and 15 are now eligible to be vaccinated, experts stated this age group most likely won't be able to actually receive their vaccine for several months.

As such, many vaccinated family members question when they can safely return to social activities and events. According to Mayo Clinic Health System Pediatrician Joseph Poterucha, new CDC guidelines now allow fully vaccinated parents to safely be out in public without a mask.

With this being said, Poterucha believes there are some benefits to parents continuing to wear masks. "It can be a good example for the children who do have to wear them, to continue to be a good steward as a parent," said Poterucha.

Experts predict that children 11 years old and younger will be able to receive their vaccines this September. Until then, Poterucha believes the best way to protect kids is to keep them in masks.

Poterucha encourages parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. Additionally, kids can also use this time to get caught up on any other routine vaccines they may be missing.