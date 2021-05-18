LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) Getting tested for covid-19 is just as important now as it was in the beginning of the pandemic.

The CDC's new guidelines for wearing masks is making headlines nationwide but folks don't want to overlook the need to continue covid testing.

Vaccinated or not, UW Health still recommends getting tested early and often…especially if you are experiencing covid-19 symptoms. And there's good news for people who haven't tested yet. According to Dr. Jeff Pothof, Quality Control Officer & Emergency Medicine Physician, testing methods have changed for the better making it a more painless process.

The University of Wisconsin Health Office wants to make sure people still understand that the need to test for covid… is just as important now… as it was when this pandemic started.



Un-vaccinated folks who are hesitant to get tested need to know that covid-19 testing can help get you treatment early, it's readily available and there are many locations that offer testing for free.

UW-Health also stressed that everyone needs to follow the same protocols if they test positive…even if they've been vaccinated…quarantining and contact tracing is still vital to stopping the spread of the virus.



