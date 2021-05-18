Hearing postponed for Nebraska man accused in kids’ deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A hearing in California for a Nebraska man accused in the deaths of his two children has been delayed. Adam Price had been scheduled for a court hearing Tuesday after being arrested Sunday in Pacifica, California. WOWT-TV reports he is now scheduled to be in court Wednesday. Price was charged Monday with two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death. His children, 3-year-old Theodore and 5-year-old Emily, were found dead Sunday in Price’s home in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue. They were visiting their father for a court-ordered visitation. Police have not said how or when the children died.