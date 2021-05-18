Holmen takes Boys and Girls team titles at the Holmen Open

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The weather held off long enough for the Holmen Track and Field Open to take place. The earlier events competed in the rain.

Bangor, Holmen, Mondovi, Onalaska, Sparta, and Tomah competed.

There were many noteworthy performances at the event. Bangor's Gavin Benzing ran the Boys' 3200m in a time of 10:48.11. Holmen's Rayna Baumgarn won both the Girls' Discus and Girls' Shot Put.

Holmen teams swept the event with teams scores of 239 for the Boys and 176.50 for the Girls.

Full Boys Results: http://www.accuracetiming.com/results/2021/hol_21b.pdf

Full Girls Results: http://www.accuracetiming.com/results/2021/hol_21g.pdf