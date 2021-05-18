How this spring’s dry weather is affecting local farmers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As many enjoy the spring weather, Wisconsin farmers reflect on how this year's dry conditions are influencing crops.

According to local farmers, the majority of crops are planted in the spring. As such, weather conditions during this time play an important role in farmers' success.

Additionally, these spring conditions are also important to the state as a whole. On average, agriculture contributes more than $140 billion to Wisconsin's economy annually.

According to La Crosse County Agriculture Educator Kaitlyn Davis, weather conditions in the Coulee Region have been fairly favorable so far this spring.

"Unlike the last five years where we've had pretty wet springs, so we've had delays, this year we're relatively on time," said Davis.

Local farmer Kevin Hoyer, whose farm mainly focuses on producing corn and soybeans, has finished his planting but stated recent dry conditions have put crops behind schedule.

"On average, planting gets done a little bit ahead of time, but this year we're actually a little behind," said Hoyer. "Now we're just waiting for Mother Nature to provide us a drink of water."