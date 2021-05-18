Israel, Hamas trade fire in Gaza as war enters 2nd week

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel has carried out a wave of airstrikes on what it said were militant targets in the Gaza Strip, levelling a six-story building in downtown Gaza City. Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel early on Tuesday, as the fourth war between the two sides rolled into its second week. The Israeli military said it struck 65 militant targets, including rocket launchers, a group of fighters and the homes of Hamas commanders. The military said Palestinian militants fired 90 rockets. There were no immediate reports of new casualties. The latest war broke out on May 10. following weeks of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police in Jerusalem.