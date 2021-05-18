Jimmie Allen tapped for Indianapolis 500 national anthem

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Country music star Jimmie Allen has been selected to sing the national anthem before the Indianapolis 500. The platinum-selling country recording artist will sing the anthem before drivers are called to their cars May 30 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Allen made history in 2018 as the first Black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 hits on country radio. Allen last month won New Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards. His debut picture book, “My Voice Is a Trumpet,” is set for release in June.