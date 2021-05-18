Local healthcare workers debunk “vaccine tracking” myths

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Vaccine tracking is tallying the number of people willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"It's monitoring data not people," La Crosse County Health Dept. health education manager Paula Silha said.

It does not mean a micro-chip device is inserted into someone's arm so the government can spy on them.

"That is not something that is a true fact," Silha said. "That is just speculation by people who are trying to create vaccine misinformation."

Tracking the numbers helped Gundersen Health System geriatrician Dr. Elizabeth Cogbill manage long term care facilities that face the highest risk of death.

"I can track the degree of the outbreaks and then when the vaccine was administered I can track the outbreaks and how they really abruptly stopped as soon as a majority of our staff and residents had the vaccine," Dr. Cogbill said. "It was truly a remarkable thing to see."

Vaccinators report their number to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry which tracks the data so doctors have the facts.

"That informs our government, which then informs our public health officials and our organizations which can help all of us in the community to lifting restrictions and helping us to re-open," Dr. Cogbill said.

Since tracking started in long-term care facilities, the death toll has gone down drastically. People can hug their loved ones again.

"Really, trust that the vaccine does work," Dr. Cogbill said. "I've certainly seen it work in my practice and I trust that the CDC is making decisions on behalf of all of us to protect all of us based on really solid data and I believe within that data. The vaccine works."

She said vaccine tracking is not new and that they've tracked the influenza vaccine for years to monitor and prevent outbreaks.