Muellenberg steps down as Bangor football coach

Bangor, Wis. (WXOW) Major changes expected to come for one of the premier high school football programs in the La Crosse area.

Bangor head coach Rick Muellenberg has submitted his resignation.

The school board is expected to approve the resignation at it's regular meeting tomorrow.

Muellenberg has been the head coach at Bangor for 20 seasons.

The Cardinals won two Division 7 state titles under his leadership, in 2015 and 2017.

He has a career record of 162-55, including a 7-0 mark this past spring.

Also, his longtime assistant Kevin Kravik tells News 19 Sports he also is resigning, saying it was just time.

Kravik has been with the program since 2007.