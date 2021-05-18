Skip to Content

Man found dead in Wabasha County backwaters

WEAVER, Minn. (KTTC) -- An 89-year-old man's body was found floating in the Weaver Bottoms on Monday.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, an unoccupied fishing boat was going in circles around the swamp around 7:30 p.m. The motor was still running.

Deputies found the body floating in the water right next to the boat.

The man's identity has not been released, pending notification of the family.

The Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

The area is about eight miles south of the city of Kellogg.

