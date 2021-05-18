Mom accused of killing her 2 kids had been under scrutiny

PHOENIX (AP) — Child welfare officials say an Arizona woman accused of killing her two children with a meat cleaver became the subject of a child services investigation two months ago and at one point had been taken to a psychiatric hospital. The Arizona Department of Child Safety said in a statement Tuesday that officials were alerted on March 2 about a case of neglect involving suspect Yui Inoue after the 40-year-old mother and her 7-year-old son, Kai, went missing from the family’s Tempe home. Police found them behind a convenience store and she was transported to a psychiatric hospital. The agency did not provide details on her release.