More than 50 migrants reported drowned off Tunisia; 33 saved

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say more than 50 migrants have drowned or disappeared off the coast of the North African country, while 33 others were rescued by workers from an oil platform. A defense ministry spokesperson said Tuesday that a boat carrying the migrants sank off Sfax, on Tunisia’s southeast coast. He said navy units were sent to search the water for missing passengers. A spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration said on Twitter that the 33 survivors were all from Bangladesh. The nationalities of the people dead or missing weren’t immediately clear. Monday’s incident was at least the fifth deadly boat sinking in the last couple of months off Tunisia involving Europe-bound migrants.