Mother sues North Carolina sheriff over son’s beating death

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The mother of a North Carolina jail inmate who died after an assault last year is suing the sheriff and nine staff members, saying they created an unsafe environment in a county jail. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the lawsuit filed Monday in federal court claims “deliberate indifference to the safety of prisoners” led to the death of Maurice King on March 4, 2020, in the Orange County jail. Chief Deputy Jamison Sykes told the newspaper in a text that the sheriff’s office hasn’t been served in the lawsuit and that its answer would be filed when the lawsuit is served.