New Dutch exhibition takes unflinching look at slavery

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A new exhibition at the Dutch national museum in Amsterdam is taking an unflinching look at the brutal history of the country’s involvement in the global slave trade. The exhibition is being opened Tuesday by King Willem-Alexander. It tells the story of slavery by drilling down into the personal stories of 10 people, ranging from enslaved workers to a wealthy Amsterdam woman. The show comes at a time that scrutiny of many nations’ brutal colonial history has been spurred by the Black Lives Matter movement that swept the world last year after the death of Black man George Floyd.