New principal named for Summit Environmental School

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new principal is named for Summit Environmental School in La Crosse.

The district's Board of Education approved hiring Oscar Uribe as the new prinicipal.

He moves from Western Techical College, where he's served as program design coordinator since 2017.

Before that, he was the director of the Riverway Learning Community public charter school in Winona. He's also held the position of prinicipal in the Winona and Rochester school districts.

“As a bilingual and bicultural immigrant, a former exchange student, and an avid world traveler I use my personal experiences to connect with students and families so we can grow together as a community of learners where all students reach their full potential in a positive environment,”

said Uribe in a statement. “I am a servant leader with a commitment to innovative education that meets the needs of all learners, and I’m dedicated to ensuring that all students receive the education and life experiences they need to be successful.”

He begins as principal on July 1 following the retirement of current prinicipal Dirk Hunter.