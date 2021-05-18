New surgical robot helping doctors with knee, hip replacements

(WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse has added a new tool to help people in need of surgeries like a knee or hip replacement.

A Mako Surgical Robot will allow for orthopedic surgeons to provide pinpoint precision while operating on patients. The robot will also provide for a less invasive procedure, giving patients the opportunity to go home on the same day.

A computerized tomography (CT) scan is taken before surgery to outline the amount of bone that needs to be removed and where exactly the implant needs to go. The robotic arm then performs the procedure to exact precision with the help of doctors.

“One of the most difficult aspects of joint replacement surgery is placing the individual components of the artificial joint in the best possible alignment so they will mesh together and work smoothly,” said Dr. Charles Nolte, orthopedic surgeon at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

The robotic arm also helps reduce the pain a patient might feel after the operation and enhances a quicker healing period.