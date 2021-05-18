New wastewater project breaks ground in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wisc.(WXOW)- City officials met on Tuesday at the wastewater facility in La Crosse to break ground on a new energy-efficient project.

The new $68 million infrastructure reinvestment project will provide multiple energy saving opportunities to the community.

Jared Greeno, wastewater supervisor, commented on a fertilizing opportunity the facility will offer.

"So the biosolid that we'll produce can be a class a fertilizer we can market to local farmers. So currently we hall liquid biosolids out to the farm fields and inject it into the soil, they can get that as free fertilizer instead of purchasing commercial fertilizers."

In the press release from the wastewater facility, they stated the main reason for the new project is "to comply with new regulations requiring more phosphorus removal from the effluent discharge. The future limits become effective January 1, 2025; and since the facility improvements will take several years to complete and optimize, breaking ground this spring was critical to ensure the WWTP stays compliant."

The new facility will also be able to convert methane into a biogas (methane) fueled engine-generator. This process could help produce a payback period in city energy in 15 years of operation.

Additionally, the plant will be more energy efficient in the sludge removal and be better prepared to deal with floods in the future through new technology and infrastructure.