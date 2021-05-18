Onalaska pours on runs to beat Onalaska Luther, 15-5, in intra-city action

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - It was a rainy, Spring day for softball action between the Hilltoppers of Onalaska and the Knights of Onalaska Luther.

Luther struck first with an RBI single up the middle from CF Jolene Jordahl. The Knights added 1 more run to lead 2-0 heading into the bottom half.

Onalaska responded in the bottom half and ended up taking the lead. Allison Balduzzi launched a ball into left center to drive in 2 runs for the Hilltoppers. This made it 3-2.

Onalaska had an explosive bottom of the fourth which put the game out of reach. Onalaska defeats Onalaska Luther, 15-5.

Onalaska's Ava Smith went 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Allison Balduzzi went 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs.